2020 Census And Its Local Impact

It’s important to be counted. At this present time, the 2020 Census is being conducted. Local residents are encouraged to fill out their 2020 Census forms online or through the mail. The count is conducted by the United States Census Bureau.

The census is decennial, meaning that the count happens every 10 years. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads. The census is also used to provide information that business owners, teachers, lawmakers and others use to provide daily services and products for every community.

“The 2020 Census is absolutely critical for our community and Whitley County. Not only does the Census determine how many representatives Indiana will have in Congress, but it also determines how we are represented at the Indiana Statehouse,” Mayor Ryan Daniel said.

To read more, please pick up Saturday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands. Call (260) 244-5153 for a subscription.