23 Years in Business Thanks to Unique Business Philosophy

Everyone knows the old saying in business that the customer is always right. The meaning is that as a business owner the customer knows what they want and you do what you need to in order to ensure they are happy. Jaimie Bauer started Fancy Feet Dog Grooming with a twist on that concept. Now 23 years later the business is thriving more than ever thanks to Bauer's unique business philosophy.

"What I get out of my business that I enjoy so much is that I don't call people my clients," said Bauer. "I call these people my friends."

Bauer started out bathing dogs for a business in Fort Wayne shortly after she and her husband Pete got married. When one of the groomers at the business left Bauer began training with the owner to learn the trade. She worked for another year learning the grooming business transitioning to another grooming business in Fort Wayne where she worked for 11 years.

To read more, please pick up Tuesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.