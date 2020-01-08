47th Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show to Take Place at Coliseum

Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, recently announced the return of the annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show (FWHGS). Back for its 47th consecutive year at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from February 27 - March 1, the FWHGS features more than 650 exhibitors each year.

A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne to contribute the means necessary to build a show sponsored home for a member of the Fort Wayne community.

The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services.

From seminars by knowledgeable home and garden experts, to beautifully constructed and unique landscapes by exhibitors, attendees can expect to find all the inspiration and help needed for all types of home improvement projects.

