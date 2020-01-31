Adoptions On the Rise At Humane Society

The Humane Society of Whitley County Executive Director Abbi Carroll appeared during the common council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to do a presentation about animal adoptions within and out of Whitley County.

According to Carroll, last year was a record breaking year for adoptions. Over 429 cats were adopted with 23 out of state adoptions. Over 46 percent of adoptions came from Whitley County, and 42 percent of those adoptions came from neighboring counties. Carroll said the out of state residents came from Michigan, Utah, Ohio, New Hampshire, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Carroll also said that the live release rate for dogs and cats went up to 88 percent versus 16 percent compared to last year. They were either adopted, returned to their owner or were escaped barn cats that were spayed and neutered before being returned. The Whitley Humane Society has now implemented same day adoption for cats.

“Before, we were losing adopters in that one to two business day process because they could go to Fort Wayne to Animal Control or the ASPCA and get one in the same day. Now, we’re doing same day adoption, and the numbers proved it helped us out tremendously,” Carroll said.

