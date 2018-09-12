Anders inducted to IHSFA Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA CITY — Former Plymouth High School Speech and Debate Team coach, Carol Anders — who also helps students in the Columbia City area — was inducted in to the IHSFA (Indiana High School Forensic Association) Hall of Fame Sept. 7. Those inducted into the Hall of Fame are nominated by a fellow IHSFA member and voted on by executive committee. Anders received the recognition at the IHSFA Conference in Indianapolis.

Anders coached at PHS for 15 years and is now in her fifth year coaching at Canterbury High School in Ft. Wayne.

To be considered for induction, members must have been coaching for at least 10 years. Written nominations are reviewed by the committee and the candidate must receive a nearly unanimous vote to be offered induction. Considerations include both service and performance.

To read more, see today's edition of The Post and Mail.