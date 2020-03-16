ANNOUNCEMENT: Post & Mail lobby closed, office still open
Effective starting March 17, 2020 The Post & Mail lobby will be closed to the general public until further notice. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Publications will continue according to the already established schedule. Phones, emails, fax and front office drop box will remain open for people who have any questions or need to make a payment.
You can call our office at 260-244-5153.
Our fax is 260-244-7598.
Our office drop box is located right outside the front door. The office is located at 927 W. Connexion Way, Columbia City.
To reach a specific department contact:
- Advertising
Jill Smith
jsmith@thepostandmail.com
- Editorial
Rachael Rosfeld
editor@thepostandmail.com
community@thepostandmail.com
Angela Sartiano
asartiano@thepostandmail.com
Jeremy Orr
jorr@thepostandmail.com
- Classifieds
Kristin Tonkel
classifieds@thepostandmail.com
