ANNOUNCEMENT: Post & Mail lobby closed, office still open

Effective starting March 17, 2020 The Post & Mail lobby will be closed to the general public until further notice. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Publications will continue according to the already established schedule. Phones, emails, fax and front office drop box will remain open for people who have any questions or need to make a payment.

You can call our office at 260-244-5153.

Our fax is 260-244-7598.

Our office drop box is located right outside the front door. The office is located at 927 W. Connexion Way, Columbia City.

To reach a specific department contact:

- Advertising

Jill Smith

jsmith@thepostandmail.com

- Editorial

Rachael Rosfeld

editor@thepostandmail.com

community@thepostandmail.com

Angela Sartiano

asartiano@thepostandmail.com

Jeremy Orr

jorr@thepostandmail.com

- Classifieds

Kristin Tonkel

classifieds@thepostandmail.com