Annual Christmas Parade is Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Volunteers are making the final touches on the eighth annual Whitley County Christmas Parade slated for Friday, November 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. A chilly evening is in the forecast and we are anticipating a large, excited crowd ready to welcome Santa Claus to downtown Columbia City.

The parade, featuring illuminated floats and walking units, will lineup near Eagle Tech Academy, heading south on Walnut Street, east on Van Buren Street and then south at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets in downtown Columbia City. Thousands gather annually for this fun family tradition.

Santa will, of course, be the featured parade participant -- arriving in a surprise fashion to delight the young and young at heart as he does each year. Will his arrive by horse and carriage? Via an antique tractor? On a snowmobile? It's all a surprise that won't be revealed until parade night!

As soon as Santa arrives at his house, located on the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets, a tree lighting ceremony will begin. Santa’s House will officially open for the season immediately following the ceremony.

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, located at 128 West Van Buren Street, will offer light refreshments and a Christmas activity for guests. Other warming stations and activities at other business locations are being planned as well.

A rain/ice date has been set for the parade. In the event of severe weather, the parade will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 6 p.m. downtown. Updates can be found on the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade page on Facebook.