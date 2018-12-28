AWARD: Scott recognized by radio club

On Dec. 13, the Whitley County Amateur Radio Club met at Crossroads restaurant for its annual dinner meeting.

There, they awarded Edward Scott K9EJS the Ham of the Year Award.

Radio club leaders say this year’s selection for the WCARC Ham of the Year was a tough choice for the membership as they had several members that really stood out and made things happen.

They chose Scott because of his active participation with the group, for playing a big role in getting the 2-meter repeater on the air for them, helping build the club’s website and bringing the radio club’s newsletter back.