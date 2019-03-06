AWARENESS: Mayor makes disability awareness proclamation
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
March is National Disability Awareness Month, and throughout the state efforts are being taken to recognize the month and those who serve individuals with disabilities and those who are supported by these various organizations, such as Passages in Columbia City. Passages President Jason Meyer, President of Navigators Mike Harmon and clients of Passages Creative Services listen to Mayor Ryan Daniel give his proclamation speech regarding the month.
