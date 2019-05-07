Banks talks government changes at Lincoln dinner

Congressman Jim Banks proudly says he is a son of Columbia City. People who attended the Lincoln Day Republican Party Dinner on Saturday, May 4 at the Eagle Glen Event Center were delighted to see Congressman Jim Banks. He talked about the positive changes occurring in our local and national government.

Congressman Banks said that people are making more money now during this “Trump Economy.” He said that since President Trump has been in office, over 5.8 million jobs have been created nationally. For women, the unemployment rate has been the lowest since 1953. The unemployment rate for veterans has also dropped to 2.3 percent.

“On average over the eight years that Barack Obama was president, we had an anemic 0.9 GDP growth over that eight year period. Since President Trump has been elected, we’ve had well over three percent GDP growth, even four percent GDP growth at one point in this Trump Economy. I want to put this in perspective a little bit because it matters. This economy and what we’re seeing happen in this economy matters. This is the best economy that we have seen in my lifetime. Folks, we’ve had the lowest unemployment today that we’ve had since 1969. Think about this for a minute, over the last 50 years we’ve had unemployment less than four percent for 19 months, you’ve just lived through 14 of them. How about that? How about that Trump Economy?” Congressman Banks said.

For the full story grab a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.