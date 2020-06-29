Benedict next Whitko boys basketball head coach

Whitko announced two new head coaches for the boys and girls basketball programs Monday evening at a special session. The new head coach for the girls basketball team is Justin Jordan. Last season Jordan was assistant for Lawrence Jordan at Marion High School helping to coach the girls team. The new head coach for the boys team is Chris Benedict. Benedict has accumulated 411 wins over 29 years of coaching. He was the head coach of Bluffton for the past four seasons. Prior to that he was the head coach of Columbia City on two occasions taking them all the way to the State Finals in 2004.