Business Buzz Helps Open Doors to the Community

Is one of your resolutions to get more involved in the community?

If so, consider attending the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center's Business Buzz, a casual networking meeting held on the first and third Fridays at 8:15 a.m. in the back room of Brew'ha coffee house in Columbia City.

Business Buzz offers a great way to get involved in the community. January’s next Business Buzz meeting will be January 17 at 8:15 a.m.

"Business Buzz provides a comfortable, low key opportunity to talk about your business or non-profit organization, hear about what's happening in the community, meet others and get involved," said Chamber executive director Jennifer Romano. "This is a great way to begin making connections or to build upon connections you already have."

