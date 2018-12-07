CAROLS: Library hosts concert series

A woodwind trio from Fox Products opened the annual 2018 Carols by the Fire concert series at South Whitley Community Public Library last week. The concert series continues this week with a performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 by the Whitko Gospel Choir. On Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., piano teacher Alicia Evans and her student Rebecca Pyle will be playing Christmas duets. At the same time, children are invited to stop by from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday and write their letters to Santa Claus. The concert series concludes with the Joyful Jubilee quartet from Collamer Christian Church singing at 6:3O p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11.