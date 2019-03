Five members of Columbia City girl’s basketball team were announced as All-Conference selections. From left, Olivia Shearer - 1st team All NE8, Carly Mabie - 1st team All NE8, Gabby Fry - second team All NE8, Grace Schrader - second team All NE8 and Rebekah Marshall - honorable mention All NE8

Also named to All-Conference was Mitchel Wilson of the Columbia City Boys Basketball team.