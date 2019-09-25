CC physician to lead state medical association

Lisa Hatcher, MD, MBA, a family medicine practitioner in Columbia City, has been elected president of the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) for 2019-2020.

Her election took place Sunday, Sept. 15, at the 170th Annual ISMA Convention in Noblesville. Dr. Hatcher practices family medicine and obstetrics at Parkview Physicians Group and has served as Whitley County Health Officer. She has represented northeast Indiana, including Whitely County, on the ISMA Board of Trustees and served on the ISMA Committee on Family Violence. Dr. Hatcher has also served as ISMA president elect and chaired the ISMA Future Directions Task Force.

Dr. Hatcher earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Manchester College, and an Associate Degree in nursing from Purdue University. She holds a master’s degree from St. Francis University and earned an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. She received her medical degree from Indiana University.

The Indiana State Medical Association exists to maximize the leadership and impact of physicians. With more than 8,500 members, it is the largest physician organization in Indiana.