CCHS Boys Cross Country wins at New Haven

The Columbia City boys cross country traveled Saturday to participate in the 2019 New Haven Cross Country Classic. 14 other teams would compete against the Eagles. Columbia City competed hard and finished the day winning the “AA” Division.

Eagles runners placed as follows: Nathan Mills 1st, Nicholas Mills 4th, Landon Wakeman 9th, Austin Hall 10th, Seth Mills 22nd, Bryce Taylor 51st, and Zachary Pletcher 52nd.