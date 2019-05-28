CCHS honors senior class in 2019 awards convocation

The Columbia City High School gymnasium was filled with students, families, friends and presenters, all there to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2018-19 Senior Class during the Honors Convocation.

Seniors were presented awards and scholarships, recognizing them for their achievements in their high school career.

First to be recognized were the valedictorians for the class, which includes, Leah Bechtold, Drew Diamente, Natalee Gawthrop, Jacob Ianucilli, Isabelle Kreienbrink, Jessica McFarland, Yi Ling Ni, Yi Wen Ni and Leonie Trabert.

These students also were the recipients of the Rely & Izora Memorial Scholarship.

For the full list of scholarship winners and to see more pictures from the day, grab a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.