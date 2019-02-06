CCHS: Students receive welding certifications

Pictured from left to right: Jeff McCracken, class instructor, Ivy Tech; Easton Kidd, Carter Wireman, Kameron Hale, Mason Sutton, Carson Forrester, Austin Uher, John Wood, Don Wood Family Estate; Luke Platt, Conor Yost, Nick Lilly, Dylan Snodgrass, Jared Buckles, Cody Parrett and Riley Hollenbaugh, Whitley County EDC.

COLUMBIA CITY — Eleven students from Columbia City High School (CCHS) recently received welding certifications through Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.

The Whitley Works program and Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) partnered in coordinating the program, and other community organizations provided funding for the students. The Don Wood Family Estate provided generous scholarships for several of the students, and some students received support from the County Economic Development Income Tax, and training grant dollars from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).

“The partnership between the Whitley Works program, the EDC, Ivy Tech and the Don Wood Family Estate has provided great opportunities for our students. These students were able to earn college credits by completing the Ivy Tech welding course while also earning their OSHA 10 and AWS Certifications in MIG welding,” said Lori Heuer, director of the Whitley Works program.