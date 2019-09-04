Celebrating the Long Term Control Plan

COLUMBIA CITY— City council leaders, community workers and media personnel partook in a ceremony that was hosted for the Phase 2B CSO Mitigation Project on Tuesday, Sept. 3 next to the Blue River Trailhead on 425 S. Whitley Street.

“I just want to welcome everybody to the groundbreaking final phase of our long term control plan. We’re all excited here in Columbia City to get this project underway. We got lots of great partners here. I want to give them an opportunity to say a few words,” Mayor Ryan Daniel said.

