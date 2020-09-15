Chamber gears up for 2020 Fall EXPO in downtown CC

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center invites local residents to come downtown this Friday, September 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. for an outdoor evening of fun at the Chamber’s 2020 Fall EXPO on Van Buren Street in downtown Columbia City.

The event, sponsored by Teghtmeyer ACE Hardware and Morsches Builders Mart, will feature booths for shopping and learning more about local businesses and organizations, live music with the band Pete Dio and The Old & Dirty, a classic car cruise in and much more. Some downtown merchants may be participating with specials for EXPO attendees.

Additionally, visitors will have an opportunity to check out the mural in Ohki Alley that is currently being painted by artist Shawn Dunwoody as part of the regional Make It Your Own Mural project. Dunwoody is an accomplished muralist from Rochester, New York.

“Our Chamber Fall EXPO is a great opportunity for residents to get out of the house, enjoy the cooler weather, learning about local businesses and organizations and listen to some live music outdoors with friends,” said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “We’re also really excited to unveil the new mural in Ohki Alley in a somewhat formal way.” The mural is made possible with the efforts of the City of Columbia City, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation and the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

There is no cost to attend the event.

Participating members include A Hope Center, BABE of Whitley County, Cricket Wireless, Everdry Waterproofing, INWhitley Newspaper, Indiana Physical Therapy, Indiana Tech, Journey 333, Minear Real Estate LLC, Morsches Builders Mart, New York Life, Old World Fudge, Orizon Real Estate, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, Roy G. Biv, Teghtmeyer ACE Hardware, The Salvation Army of Whitley County, Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, Whitley County Council on Aging and Whitley County Toys for Tots.

A non-profit organization, the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is the advocate, the resource and the champion for local businesses and non-profit organizations.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at office@whitleychamber.com or call (260) 248-8131.