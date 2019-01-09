Changes to The Post & Mail publications

Beginning Jan. 8, 2019, there will be a change of frequency of the number of editions that will be published each week of The Post & Mail.

Rising newsprint costs and ever-changing reader’s habits were the prime considerations in the decision to discontinue the Monday and Friday printed editions.

Printed editions on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday will continue to be delivered by independent carriers and postal delivery while the website, thepostandmail.com, will continue to be updated on a 24-hour, 7 day a week basis.

“This change will allow our staff to concentrate resources on local news, events and happenings and to better supply our readers with a quality print publication on those days” said publisher B.J. Riley. “We will continue to be the premier local media outlet for Columbia City and Whitley County.” He went on to say “This change will give us the opportunity to devote more of our limited resources to local content creation.”

Managing Editor Rachael Rosfeld said,“as we move forward with these new changes I look forward to focusing our efforts on greater local content coverage. I am proud to be part of the long history that The Post & Mail has had in our community, and to lead the editorial team in continuing its legacy of providing great Whitley County news to its citizens, news that is useful and relevant.”

The subscription price of the delivered print publication, many of which have been delivered at a loss to the company for several years in the rural areas, will remain the same. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Readers with questions concerning these changes can contact The Post & Mail with an email to circulation@thepostandmail.com or call 260-244-5153.