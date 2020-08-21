Christian Band Citizens to Perform at Grace College Sept. 11

Citizens – a Christian rock band – will perform on the Grace College campus Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the corner of King’s Highway and Wooster Rd. The free, outdoor concert is part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music and is open to the public.

Citizens is known for their club rock groove and gospel-centric lyrics. They create a balance between pop music and praise and worship in hopes of being an encouragement to people of faith all over the world.

"I am excited for the Grace community to experience the passionate music of Citizens. I have been a huge fan of them since they were a worship band for Mars Hill in Seattle,” said Dr. Wally Brath, 2020 Festival of Music coordinator and Grace College director of worship arts. “Although many live music events have been canceled this year, I am hopeful that Citizen's appearance in chapel and their concert that evening will be a great encouragement to our students and the wider community," he said.

The concert will take place under a tent, rain or shine. Grace College requests that guests adhere to social distancing guidelines. If a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, Grace requests that masks be worn.

The Festival of Music will continue with the Grace College Wind Ensemble Concert on Nov. 20. For more information about the Festival of Music, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival.