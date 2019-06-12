Churubusco graduates Class of 2019

Family and friends gathered together in Churubusco Junior Senior High School’s gymnasium for the graduation ceremony for the class of 2019 on Friday, June 7.

The main theme of the night was congratulating the seniors on all of their accomplishments while also recognizing the challenging, but interesting futures they could later live as adults.

PICTURED ABOVE: Ashlyn Cook, Brandt “Jeb” Parsons and Alayna Fulkerson pose outside. The trio are wearing orange ribbons in honor of a friend who died of muscular dystrophy.

