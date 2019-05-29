Churubusco High School awards scholarships to graduating seniors

Friday afternoon, May 24, family and students met in the Churubusco High School auditorium to recognize the top seniors and recipients of this year’s scholarships.

For many, these scholarships were created in memory of a loved one, and the awards presentation offered a special opportunity for these families to share the stories of their loved ones, ultimately giving a deeper meaning to each recipient of a scholarship.

To see who received a scholarship and for more photos of the event, grab a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.