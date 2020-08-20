Churubusco man who was missing found deceased

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at approximately 8:53 p.m. the Whitley County Sheriff's Department received a missing person report in rural Churubusco. Deputies on scene were advised the 91-year-old Ray A. Boggs had not been seen or heard from since Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at approximately 11 a.m. Family and friends began searching the property in an attempt to locate Boggs. They located his tractor in a wooded area in the southern portion of his property unattended. Law enforcement requested additional resources to assist with search efforts until approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Search and rescue dogs and drones were utilized throughout the evening.

Search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, again using search and rescue dogs, drones and a helicopter. At approximately 3:54 p.m. searchers located Mr. Boggs in a wooded area south of his property deceased. Cause of death is unknown at this time. The Whitley County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Churubusco Police Department, Indiana Search and Response Team, Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation, Ligonier Police Department, Smith Township Fire Department, Thorncreek Fire Department, Parkview medics and Whitley County Communications.