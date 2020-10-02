Churubusco Tragedy Joint Media Release

Joint Media Release – Smith-Green Community Schools and Churubusco Police Department

On the evening of Thursday, October 1st, our school community experienced a tragic loss with the passing of one of our students. The student was a juvenile male. Law enforcement and the Whitley County Coroner’s office have investigated and determined that no foul play was involved, and there is no ongoing danger to any other students or staff. As can be imagined, this is an extremely difficult time for our entire community. Out of respect for the family and friends of our student, we will not share additional details at this time.

As our community grieves this tragic loss, school is closed today. Several counselors and local pastors are available today here at our school building to provide support for any student, staff, or community member who may need to speak with someone.

When students return to school next week, we will have ongoing support and resources available for our students, staff, and families. Further details about these resources will be sent out directly to our families soon.

On behalf of the entire Smith-Green Community, our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.

Sincerely,

Dr. Daniel G. Hile

Superintendent

Smith-Green Community Schools

Dustin Papenbrock

Town Marshal

Churubusco Police Department