Class of 2019 graduates from Columbia City High

The gymnasium was packed and a sense of pride and accomplishment was in the air as family, friends, faculty and students gathered Friday, June 7 at Columbia City High School to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2019.

“What you have accomplished, what you have demonstrated, what you are willing to do... I am in awe of you,” said Assistant Superintendent Laura McDermott.

The ceremony began with a presentation of colors by members of the Whitley County Korean Honor Guard, then the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by members of the mixed show choir, City Heat.

