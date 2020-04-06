An Easter egg like the blank one featured in this article was printed in the April 7, 2020 edition of The Post & Mail. Color the Easter egg provided for a fun Easter activity. Then The Post & Mail wants to hear from you.

Show off your work by sending us a photo of your drawing. You can email it to community@thepostandmail.com or submit it to our Facebook page. You can also mail it to our office or drop it off in the dropbox outside the front door. The office is located at 927 W. Connexion Way in Columbia City.

Your artwork just might appear in a special activity that will be featured in our Easter paper on Saturday, Aprill 11.