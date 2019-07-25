Columbia City 4-H and FFA teams reaching milestones

Teams can be successful based on the talent of one group of participants. Building a program requires so much more. It takes dedicated participants, a great coach, supportive parents and alumni willing to remain involved. The Columbia City High School 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Team checks all of those boxes and the results speak for themselves.

In the past eight years the teams from Columbia City have won 10 state championships. In 2014 and 2017 the teams won both the 4-H and FFA divisions. The only time during the current streak the team has failed to win a title in one of the divisions was in 2011.

"We've been in the middle of a remarkable streak," said Paul Rupert who is the team's head coach. "Our kids don't want to see the streak end."

