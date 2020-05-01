Columbia City Company Grants Wish to Local Child

Sailrite®, a family-run sewing supplies retailer located in Columbia City, has raised $13,281 for Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. On World Wish Day — Wednesday, April 29, 2020, — Sailrite donated 10% of the day’s total sales to the nonprofit. This money will go toward granting wishes to children in our local area. As of 2018, the average cost of a wish was $11,161. The money raised by Sailrite will be able to grant more than one wish for a deserving child.

This is the sixth year Sailrite has participated in Make-A-Wish’s annual fundraising campaign. Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Granted wishes have proven emotional and physical benefits that give kids with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival.

Sailrite is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish every year to help grant a wish for a deserving child in their local Northeast Indiana community. As a family-run company, owners Matt and Hallie Grant understand the value and importance of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "Even during hard times with this unprecedented pandemic, we feel that worthy organizations like Make-A-Wish deserve much needed funding. Sailrite’s customers have been generous to help us raise more than enough money to grant a child’s wish. It was nice to be able to focus on something uplifting for a day," Matt Grant said.