Columbia City dispatch center remodeled and ready to use

Local residents were welcomed to attend an open house for the new police emergency dispatch center inside of City Hall, located at 112 S. Chauncey Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

According to a recent press release, the dispatch center project cost $1.6 million, and was paid for out of Public Safety Local Option Income Tax Dollars. The project did not include any tax increases. Kissinger Electric, Richmond Construction, LLC and Motorola Solutions all contributed to the project.

Visiting the new police dispatch center was a welcome treat to the community since the center is highly regulated when it’s in full operation. This time, residents were able to see what happens on the opposite end of an emergency call.

