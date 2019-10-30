Columbia City Eagles Cross Country State Meet Preview

This has been a year for the record books for this team. The Columbia City cross country team qualified for the state meet on November 2. They are coached by Jason Matteson. His assistant coach is Heath Wilson. Coach Matteson took over the program from Bob Fahl when he retired two years ago but has been coaching cross country and track for 10 years. A humble Matteson is focused on helping his runners to be the best that they can be. They will be traveling to the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course on Friday to get in some practice prior to the State meet.

