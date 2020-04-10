Columbia City Musician Hopes to Inspire With New Album

Everyone has intrinsic value. This is the message Columbia City born and raised contemporary Christian singer Hannah Schaefer has for her fans. Schaefer recently released her debut album “Who I Am” on Friday, March 20.

“My hope with this debut album is to bring people joy and peace, especially during this global pandemic,” Schaefer said.

When it came to the recording process, Schaefer wrote the majority of the lyrics while living in Nashville, Tennessee. She wanted to focus on her journey of self-discovery as well as understanding her identity through Christ. While the message of the album was always clear to Schaefer, she made some changes along the way with some of her songs.

