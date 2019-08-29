Community Foundation now collecting kitchen items for ‘Fork it Over’ initiative

When it comes to breakfast, lunch or dinner, most of us take for granted the fork that’s used to eat salad and the spoon used to ladle soup. However, there are many people in the community who lack the necessary utensils to put a basic meal on the table.

To celebrate the United Way of Whitley County’s Annual Day of Caring, the staff of the Community Foundation of Whitley County will be collecting much needed flatware – forks, spoons and knives. In addition, other kitchen items such as spatulas, ladles, drawer dividers and dish towels will be accepted. Used, clean pieces or brand new items will be collected.

If a person would like to contribute, donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Foundation office located at 400 N. Whitley Street in Columbia City. The deadline for donations is September 24 at noon.

At the end of the drive, Community Foundation staff will divide the donations into kitchen sets for individuals and families in need. All donations will be distributed by Helpline of Whitley County to households throughout the community.

Churches or workplaces interested in being a collection site may also participate. The Community Foundation will be happy to pick up collected donations before the September 24 deadline. Please call (260) 244-5224 to let the Community Foundation know if you can help and to arrange a time for pick up.

The foundation would also like to thank the community for helping others less fortunate in Whitley County.