Community members helping local business through this difficult time

Now that we are facing a national pandemic, it’s important for restaurants and local businesses to practice proper safety procedures. Many businesses and restaurants have adjusted their hours in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Even though there’s been some changes within the community, local business owners want to make sure residents are well-taken care of.

Church Cafe Owner Larry Hilty is one of the many residents in Columbia City who hopes to bring some awareness and cheer during these times. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Church Cafe will only be accepting take-out orders.

“We continued our carryout orders and are offering an inexpensive delivery service within city limits. We are still offering our full menu,” Hilty said.

According to Hilty, he and his wife Rachel who also works at the Church Cafe are taking extra precautions to sanitize their working spaces as well as practicing proper hygiene techniques with extra hand washing. Hilty said COVID-19 isn’t going to deter his love of business and work.

“From an economical standpoint, we aren’t just playing defense. We are mostly paying offense. I spent more in marketing in the past two weeks than I have all year so far. I haven’t let up in the marketing area. This is when businesses should be expanding, not contracting. That’s how you help your business stand out from everyone else in a time like this,” Hilty said.

During times like these, Hilty was happy to see the community come together by social media and other sources to help one another out.

“I love how our community came together and helped each other during this pandemic. I saw a lot more people sharing local business’ social media pages and social media groups being started by individuals to help promote local businesses on services they are offering,” Hilty said.

As well as working with his cafe business, Hilty and his friend Trent Grubaugh are partnering with one another to help coach other businesses by way of TLC coaching. Their motto is to provide a tough love approach to coaching to take business to the next level. There will be two TLC offices with one in Columbia City and one in Fowlerville, Michigan. More details will be available at a later date.

“Trent and I both have years of business experience in different industries and are intent on helping businesses grow their sales with a strategy I have implemented in my own business. This strategy that we will be coaching businesses on is a very effective marketing strategy. These businesses need this right now. I just need help reaching as many as I can,” Hilty said.

As far as our local community is concerned, Hilty is confident that things will go back to normal once the COVID-19 virus has run its course. It’s important during times like these to support our local businesses and restaurants while maintaining a sense of safety, health and awareness.

“The truth is, bad times will always happen in everyone’s lifetime. It’s our reaction to it that determines how we move forward from it, not the tragedy itself.”

In lieu of the COVID-19 virus, the Church Cafe is offering 19 percent off of all food orders. The Church Cafe is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (260) 213-1628 for more information.