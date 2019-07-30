Community members to perform 'Mamma Mia'

The music of Abba has been lifting spirits and influencing several generations since the 70s thanks in part to the hit musical “Mamma Mia.”

This summer marks a special opportunity when, for the first time ever, the Whitley Arts Partnership and Columbia City High School Fine Arts Department has partnered together to offer the musical this weekend.

Whitley County community members of all ages have been working throughout the summer to bring the musical to the public, and the cast will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased before the show or online through the Columbia City High School Fine Arts Department Facebook page.

