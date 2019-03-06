CONCERT: Blackberry Smoke will light up Ford Theater Stage

Your Country 99.3 WCJC will welcome the southern rock/country band Blackberry Smoke to the Honeywell Center on Tues., March 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100, $45 and $32.

Blackberry Smoke will perform a series of stripped-down shows this spring as part of their newly confirmed “Break It Down Tour,” the band’s first-ever acoustic tour.

The newly announced shows celebrate the release of Blackberry Smoke’s new acoustic EP, The Southern Ground Sessions, released last fall. Created as a companion to the band’s latest full-length album, Find A Light, the EP was recorded at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features stripped-down versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky” featuring Amanda Shires. The EP, recently named one of the “10 Best Country EPs of 2018” by Rolling Stone, continues to receive critical acclaim.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.