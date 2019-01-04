CONCERT: Heart's Ann Wilson performs at Honeywell

Ann Wilson, best known as the lead singer of the rock band Heart, entertained a full house Dec. 27 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.

Wilson and her band performed several popular Heart songs, but also sand several covers for her new album.

The album features Wilson’s favorite songs from artists that have passed away in the last few years.

Songs included “I am the highway,” “Life in the fast lane,” “You don’t own me,” “I put a spell on you,” ,”Back to black” and more.