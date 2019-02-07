CONSERVATION: Area man recognized for service

L to R: Stacey McGinnis (Noble County SWCD), Greg Flory, Tom Bechman (Indiana Prairie Farmer). Flory received the Supervisor of the Year award.

During the annual conference at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts honored farmers, county employees, educators and volunteers for their outstanding work in conservation throughout Indiana.

On Tuesday, January 15, at the awards luncheon, these individuals and organizations received awards for their exceptional commitment to protecting Indiana's natural resources and for their education and outreach in their communities regarding water quality and soil health.

Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance were the sponsors of the Awards Luncheon that Kevin Gregory, RTV6 Chief Meteorologist, emceed.

"Many thanks to these award recipients as they are the cream of the crop in their conservation practices. They care about our state, natural resources, water quality and about leaving a legacy for generations to come," states new IASWCD Board President, Roger Wenning.

Among those recognized were:

- Earth Team Volunteer Award: JoEllen DeWitt, retired USDA-NRCS

- Conservation Farmer of the Year Award: Mike and Susan Brocksmith, Knox County

- Friend of Conservation Award (non-profit category): The Center at Donaldson, Marshall County

- Friend of Conservation Award (corporate category): Vincennes Sun-Commercial, Knox County

- Friend of Conservation Award (individual category): Sharon Watson, White County (presented posthumously)

- District Showcase Award: Four districts, each: Adams, Bartholomew, Marion and Porter County Soil and Water Conservation Districts

- Supervisor of the Year Award: Greg Flory, Noble County

- President's Award: Jeff Meinders, Ripley County