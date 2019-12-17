Construction Coming Along Nicely On New High School

The construction of the new Columbia City High School was the main topic of discussion during the Whitley County Consolidated School board of trustees meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.

According to Skillman Corporation Senior Project Manager Tom Smith, continuing projects for the new high school include window installation, painting and tile installation. There is some ongoing MEP work in the athletic and around other parts of the building.

“Fanning (Howey) comes up and does their inspections of them, and we’re all still in the progress of dropping light fixtures and speakers and things like that. One of the last things we do is drop the tile and put the floor in. A lot of areas are in that spot, or progressing toward that spot,” Smith said.

