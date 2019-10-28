County schools have rough weekend at football sectionals

IHSAA football tournament started this last weekend. All three county schools were action. Columbia City traveled to DeKalb to take on the Barons. Churubusco hosted Southwood and Whitko traveled to LaGrange to take on Prairie Heights. All three teams seasons would come to an end by Friday night.

Whitko who has struggled all season had a one point lead going into the half. Coming out of the half Prairie Heights offense exploded outscoring Whitko 29-7 and ending their season. Whitko finished the season 0-10.

Churubusco hosted Southwood. The Eagles had a 12-0 lead after the first quarter but they would not score again. Southwood scored 21 unanswered points. The final score was Southwood 21, Churubusco 12.

Columbia City face DeKalb for the second time this season. In both games the Barons would end with a win. The first game was close with Columbia City losing by just three points. In the second meeting DeKalb won by 15 points.