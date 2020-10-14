County wants public input on comprehensive plan

The Whitley County Plan Commission is seeking the public’s ideas for the future of the County. Share your insights on how the County can promote desirable land uses, attractive places, a strong economy, and more.

“Drop in” at your convenience to view idea boards and comment at your own pace.

Anyone who cares about Whitley County is encouraged to participate in this process. Project staff will be available at the community center to answer any questions throughout the duration of the event. Visit FormWhitleyCounty.com to register or for more information. Masks and social distancing will be required, as stipulated by the Stage 5 rules for large public events.

Focus on the Future "Drop-In" Event

Monday, October 26, 3:00-7:00 p.m.

4-H Community Center

680 W. Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City, Indiana

Unable to Attend the Event?

A survey will be launched on October 26 at FormWhitleyCounty.com where members of the community will be encouraged to provide feedback and input on this planning process.