Criss Angel to Share Unique Magic Experience

he most influential and imitated magician of the modern era, Criss Angel, is coming to Muncie, Indiana’s Emens Auditorium on Saturday, January 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with his new production RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged. Experience Criss Angel like never before!

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, Criss’ passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel’s famous sleight-of-hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in your face and guaranteed to blow your mind.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at Emens box office or Ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 765-285-1539 or visit bsu.edu/emens.

From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him “the biggest name in Las Vegas magic”, and the Las Vegas Sun - “The #1 magic show of all time!”, Angel’s magic revolution has single-handedly brought upon the art’s resurgence.

Presented by Emens Auditorium and Honeywell Entertainment.

