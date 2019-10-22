A Day in the Life: Busz Family Delivering 20 Years of Dedicated Service

To do something for 20 years takes a lot of dedication, hard work and passion. Those are three of the values that Max and Lisa Busz built Star Tire and Automotive on when they opened the business. Those core values have led to some happy customers and allowed the Busz family to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the business.

Max's career began in the automotive field. He went to work for Fitzgerald Cadillac in Fort Wayne in 1980 and worked there until 1995. He then transitioned to Moncrief Tire in Warsaw where he was running the day-to-day operations of the shop. It was then that Busz decided it was time to start his own business and he began to plan.

"I figured I was already doing everything involved with running a business so I might as well (open his own business)," said Busz.

Max and Lisa purchased the building the current business was in and went to work. The property on South Main Street was in rough shape. It was over grown with trees, the windows were broken and the roof was leaking from where heating and cooling had popped all of the nails out. And once the building was almost ready the real work began

"People would stop in until 10 or 11 at night because the lights were still on," said Busz. "So I was working on cars until the business got open."

The Busz family started to spread the word that the business was open. Mas put up flyers at laundromats to try to get the name of the business out to people. As the business grew it became more than just a building to the rest of the family.

Max and Lisa's kids would come to the shop after school. It became the place where the did their homework, rode their bikes and sometimes ate their dinner. That love for the business didn't fade, especially with the Busz sons Brian and Brent.

Star opened a store in Lafayette which is run by Brian. It has grown quickly and Max said is now larger than the Columbia City shop. Son Brent is being groomed to take over the Columbia City location when Max and Lisa are read to retire. No matter which member of the Busz family is running the store the values remain the same.

"We want to treat everyone the way we would want to be treated," said Max. "We want to take care of the customers because word of mouth spreads really fast."

Busz said the milestone of reaching 20 years in business didn't really set in until he was talking to a representative from Bridgestone/Firestone tires. Busz said the rep was impressed with the success of the business and said most similar shops close within 10 years.

After 20 years Busz said it is the thrill of a happy customer that keeps the family working hard every day.