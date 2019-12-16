A Day in the Life: Hannah Pease’s Artistic Touch Helps Bring Creativity to Columbia City

For as long as she can remember, Hannah Pease has been interested in art. When she was just a toddler, she would paint for fun. Ever since, she has always been creating some kind of art whether that be painting, ceramics and even her own night lights.

“There are baby pictures of me covered up in paint. My mother definitely inspired me. She was a self-taught artist. She had me when she was 16, so she never got to pursue it. She always pushed me to pursue it. She really inspired me by the paintings and the drawings that I saw of hers,” Pease said.

In the past, Pease has presented and sold her work at Art in the Alley locally and the Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne. Her artistic style has evolved from making simple cartoon drawing creations to more intricate pieces of work. Along with her mother, Pease also calls van Gogh and Monet her inspirations.

“It began from almost an anime kind of style to realism and impressionism. I really fell in love with van Gogh and Monet. They inspired me with their colors. I think color has been a really big inspiration for me recently. I even have a color spectrum tattoo,” Pease said.

