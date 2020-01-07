A Day in the Life: Lamb Serving Various Spots in Indiana With Old World Fudge

Most people have a sweet tooth. Satisfying that craving can be accomplished in a variety of ways with everything to cookies to candy. In the past if the desire could only be fulfilled with fudge the only option might have been to call grandma. In Columbia City though, for the last nine years Chris Lamb and Old World Fudge have provided plenty of options for the fudge lover eat their fill.

Lamb started the business in 2010 with some help from the parent company after a trip to Chicago with her family. Lamb worked with her parents in their landscaping business and in Chicago they heard about business opportunities for the winter months when things slow down. Lamb had heard enough.

"I've always wanted to be in the food industry," said Lamb. "It only took a couple of weeks to get started."

