A Day in the Life: Rachel Smith and Her Work With the Farmers Market

Many residents in Columbia City and Whitley County enjoy selling their crafts and other unique wares in the area. They want to display their creativity while selling what they have. Whitley County Farmers Market Marketing Director Rachel Smith helps coordinate events. According to Smith, the Whitley County’s Farmers Market has been around since about 1999.

“It was definitely small when it started. I would have been about 10-years-old. My mom Margaret Sproles does ‘Little Blessings,’ and she was one of the first people who helped get it going,” Smith said.

The Whitley County Farmers Market allows local farmers and vendors to sell in one central location. Since the Whitley County Farmers Market is locally based, residents don’t have travel too far in order to buy. Due to high demands, Smith does her best to make sure everything is well taken care of because each day is different.

