A Day in the Life: Tattoos Offer Blaine a Way to Express His Art

Art takes many forms. It is clay, painting or music. Some artists turn wood into a beautiful table and others write poetry. It was being an artist that gave Columbia City's Sean Blaine his direction in life. As the owner of Ink Spot Tattoo on South Main Street it is that love for art that is also putting Blaine in very high demand.

Blaine started as a tattoo artist when he was just 14 years old. He has been in his current location in Columbia City for 15 years now. It is not unusual for customers hoping to get a tattoo from Blaine to travel from several hours away or to book his time for the entire day.

"It amazes me," said Blaine of his popularity. "It makes me feel really good about what I've done."

To read more, please pick up Tuesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.