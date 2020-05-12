This Day in Sports History May 13
1887 15th Preakness: William Donohue aboard Dunboyne wins in 2:39.25
1890 18th Preakness: W Martin aboard Montague wins in 2:36.75
1891 17th Kentucky Derby: Isaac Murphy aboard Kingman wins in 2:52.25
1905 James J. Jeffries retires as boxing champion
1911 37th Kentucky Derby: George Archibald aboard Meridian wins in 2:05
1916 42nd Kentucky Derby: Johnny Loftus aboard George Smith wins in 2:04
1922 48th Kentucky Derby: Albert Johnson aboard Morvich wins in 2:04.6
1922 47th Preakness: L Morris aboard Pillory wins in 1:51.6
1933 58th Preakness: Charley Kurtsinger aboard Head Play wins in 2:02
1939 64th Preakness: George Seabo aboard Challedon wins in 1:59.8
1942 Pitcher Jim Tobin belts 3 HRs in a game
1944 69th Preakness: Conn McCreary aboard Pensive wins in 1:59.2
1952 Minor-league Bristol pitcher Ron Necciai strikes out 27 in 9-innings
1953 NY Giants Willie Mays & Darryl Spencer each hit 2 HRs & a triple
1955 Mickey Mantle hits 3 consecutive HRs of at least 463'
1958 Stan Musial is 8th to get 3,000 hits
1960 Phillies lose 3rd consecutive 1-0 game
1962 LPGA Western Open Women's Golf, Montgomery CC: Mickey Wright wins on the 4th hole of a sudden-death playoff with Mary Lena Faulk
1967 Octagonal boxing ring is tested to avoid corner injuries
1972 Milwaukee Brewers beat Minnesota Twins, 4-3, in 22 innings (started 5/12)
1973 Bobby Riggs beats Margaret Smith Court in Mother's Day match in California
1976 9th & final ABA championship: NY Nets beat Denver Nuggets, 4 games to 2
1980 Cincinnati Red Ray Knight hits 2 HRs in 5th inning vs NY Mets
1982 Chicago Cubs win their 8,000th (beat Astros)
1983 Reggie Jackson is 1st major leaguer to strike out 2,000 times
1985 Carlton Fisk becomes 5th catcher to steal 100 bases
1987 NHL Clarence Campbell Conference Final: Edmonton Oilers beat Detroit Red Wings, 4 games to 1
1989 Minnesota Twin Kirby Puckett becomes 35th to hit 4 doubles in a game
1989 Trinidad & Tobago ties US 1-1, in 3rd round of 1990 world soccer cup
1992 Frank Stallone beats Geraldo Rivera in boxing on Howard Stern Show
1993 KC Royal George Brett hits his 300th HR
1995 Team New Zealand beats Team Dennis Conner 5-0 to win the America's Cup for the first time
1996 O.J. Simpson appears on British TV discussing his not guilty verdict
1997 Eddie Murray is 6th baseball player to play in 3,000 games
1998 Chelsea of England win 38th European Cup Winner's Cup against Stuttgart of Germany 1-0 in Stockholm
2006 English FA Cup Final, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (71,140): Liverpool beats West Ham United, 3-1 on penalties after 3–3 (a.e.t.); Reds 7th title
2007 At 16 years, 65 days Matthew Briggs debuts for Fulham in a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough; youngest player to appear in an English Premier League match
2007 PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: American Phil Mickelson wins by 2 strokes ahead of runner-up Sergio García of Spain; event played in May for the first time
2012 PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: Matt Kuchar wins by 2 strokes ahead of Ricky Fowler, Zach Johnson, Martin Laird and Ben Curtis
2018 PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: American Webb Simpson wins by 4 strokes from Xander Schauffele, Charl Schwartzel and Jimmy Walker
2019 American diver Victor Vescovo makes the deepest dive ever to the bottom of the Mariana trench at 10,927m (35,849ft), and finds a plastic bag
2019 The Tradition Senior Men's Golf, Greystone G &CC: Steve Stricker wins his first career major title by 6 strokes ahead of Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos & David Toms
