This Day in Sports History May 15

1862 First baseball enclosure opens at Union Grounds, Brooklyn

1876 2nd Kentucky Derby: Bobby Swim aboard Vagrant wins in 2:38.25

1894 20th Kentucky Derby: Frank Goodale aboard Chant wins in 2:41

1906 NY Giants' Hooks Wiltse strikes out 4 batters in 1 inning

1912 37th Preakness: Clarnence Turner on Colonel Holloway wins in 1:56.6

1912 Ty Cobb rushes a heckler at a NY Highlander game & is suspended

1918 43rd Preakness: Johnny Loftus aboard War Cloud wins in 1:53.6

1918 Washington Senator Walter Johnson pitches 1-0, 18 inning game

1919 Brooklyn Dodgers score 10 runs in 13th to beat Reds 10-0

1920 Soccer team ADO '20 forms in Heemskerk

1926 52nd Kentucky Derby: Albert Johnson on Bubbling Over wins in 2:03.8

1935 Pirates beat Phillies 20-5

1937 62nd Preakness: Charley Kurtsinger aboard War Admiral wins in 1:58.4

1941 Joe DiMaggio starts 56-game hitting streak; Yanks lose 13-1

1944 Cincinnati Red Clyde Shoun no-hits Boston Braves, 1-0

1948 73rd Preakness: Eddie Arcaro wins aboard Citation, 2nd leg of successful Triple Crown

1952 Johnny Longden becomes 2nd jockey to ride 4,000 winners

1953 In his first world heavyweight title defence, Rocky Marciano KOs former champion Jersey Joe Walcott in the 1st round at Chicago Stadium

1959 100th anniversary of 1st college baseball game, between Amherst & Williams Teams reenact the original contest

1965 90th Preakness: Ron Turcotte aboard Tom Rolfe wins in 1:56.2

1966 1st day of Sunday play in County Cricket, Essex v Somerset

1970 International Olympic Committee votes to expel South Africa

1971 96th Preakness: Gustavo Avila aboard Canonero II wins in 1:54

1973 California Angel Nolan Ryan's 1st no-hitter beats KC Royals, 3-0

1976 101st Preakness: John Lively aboard Elocutionist wins in 1:55

1980 Flyers score 8 goals against Islanders in playoffs

1981 "Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" airs

1982 107th Preakness: Jack Kaenel aboard Aloma's Ruler wins in 1:55.4

1989 Blue Jays fire manager Jimy Williams & replace him with Cito Gaston

1989 US Basketball League cancels its summer schedule

1990 Edmonton Oiler Klima beats Boston Bruins in 6th period

1991 US President George H. W. Bush takes Queen Elizabeth to Oakland A's-Baltimore Oriole game

1991 Red Sox & White Sox play then slowest 9 inning game (4:11)

1993 118th Preakness: Mike Smith aboard Prairie Bayou wins in 1:56.6

1994 LPGA Championship Women's Golf, DuPont CC: Laura Davies of England wins her second major title, 3 strokes ahead of runner-up Alice Ritzman

1999 124th Preakness: Chris Antley wins aboard Charismatic for the second leg of an unsuccessful Triple Crown campaign

2002 10th UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid beats Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at Glasgow

2004 129th Preakness: Stewart Elliott aboard Smarty Jones wins in 1:55.59

2010 Jessica Watson at age 16 becomes the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world

2010 135th Preakness: Martin Garcia aboard Lookin At Lucky wins in 1:55.47

2011 PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: K. J. Choi of South Korea defeats David Toms on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win $1.71 million winner's cheque

2016 PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: World #1 and reigning PGA Champion Jason Day of Australia leads wire-to-wire to win by 4 strokes ahead of Kevin Chappell